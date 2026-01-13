Mumbai Local Train Accident: Technician Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Train Near Nahur During Sunday Mega Block

A passenger lost his life after falling from a running Mumbai local train near Nahur station in Mumbai on Sunday, January 11. The deceased has been identified as Manish Balu Lokhande. He fell from the running train near Nahur Railway Station and died on the spot. The incident occurred during the Sunday mega block on the Central Line, which is imposed every weekend for track and signal maintenance work.

Every Sunday, local train services are severely disrupted, delayed and suspended due to mega blocks. This creates overcrowding at stations and inside trains, which run late. Passengers are often forced to travel by standing at or hanging from the doors, even during afternoon hours. Railway staff said Lokhande’s death was a direct result of overcrowding caused by the megablock.

The incident occurred when Lokhande worked as a technician at the Matunga Railway Workshop. On Sunday, he boarded a local train from Kurla towards Badlapur. Due to the heavy rush, he was forced to stand at the door of the train.

As the train approached the Nahur station around 1.50 pm, Lokhande lost his balance and fell onto the tracks. He suffered severe head and leg injuries. Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force personnel rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he died during treatment.

An accidental death case has been registered at the Kurla Railway Police Station. The incident has triggered concern among commuters over recurring overcrowding and safety lapses during weekend mega blocks.