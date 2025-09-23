Mumbai Local Train Accident: Two Die After Falling From Moving Trains on Suburban Network

Two passengers of the Mumbi local train were killed after falling from the moving train in the suburban railway on Saturday morning, September 20. The first accident occurred between Vasai Road and Nallasopara stations, where a 35-year-old man was found unconscious on the railway tracks.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed the injured person to the nearby hospital, but the person was declared dead on arrival. Authorities learned that he fell from a moving train, though the exact reason is yet to be investigated.

Another accident took place near Thane Creek Bridge. According to the FPJ report, a Navi Mumbai resident fell from a local train. According to the Thane Railway Police Station Inspector, Archana Dusane, a 30-year-old identified as Akash Goswami sustained serious injuries to his head, hands, and legs. He was rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:25 am.

An accidental death has been registered on the same day. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), initial investigation suggests that both accidents were caused by the victims falling from the moving trains.