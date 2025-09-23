Mumbai Rivers Rank Among Most Polluted: CPCB Report

Rivers in Mumbai remained among the most polluted, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) assessment report. However, pollution has slightly reduced nationwide. The Maharashtra state recorded 54 polluted river stretches, which is also the highest in the country, mostly lying in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Mithi, Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara and Ulhas rivers are among the most polluted due to untreated sewage, industrial waste dumping and garbage. The Mithi River, flowing from Powai and Vihar lakes into Mahim Creek, remains one of the most polluted water bodies of Mumbai. Despite multiple cleaning drives, its water remains low-quality and unsafe.

Mumbai suburban rivers in Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara, once known for fresh water streams, have now degraded into open drains. The Ulhas river in Thane and Kalyan has las been identified among the state's most polluted stretches.

Stretches with biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) above 3 mg/L are considered polluted, according to the CPCB norms, reported The Times of India. BOD levels in Mumbai rivers have crossed 20 mg/L, far exceeding safe limits. Experts warn that without rapid expansion of sewage treatment plants and stricter monitoring of effluents, Mumbai's rivers may face irreversible ecological damage.

Maharashtra continues to top the list with the highest number of affected rivers. The number of polluted stretches across the country fell from 311 in the previous report to 296 in the current analysis. However, Maharashtra alone accounts for 54 of these stretches, the largest share among all states and Union Territories, as per TOI.