Mumbai: Local train bogie derails at CSMT on Harbour route
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 26, 2022 10:47 AM2022-07-26T10:47:08+5:302022-07-26T10:47:33+5:30
A local train has met with a minor accident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station on Tuesday. Preliminary information ...
A local train has met with a minor accident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station on Tuesday. Preliminary information is that a Panvel bound local reversed instead of moving forward which has led to the derailment of a bogie. There was no injury reported. Rerailment of the derailed coach is underway, tweeted CPRO Central Railway.
CSMT station has only 2 platforms for Harbour route. Due to an accident on one of the platforms, only one platform is available for traffic. Due to this, there is a possibility that local trains will be blocked on the Harbor route and the traffic will be disrupted.
Open in app
Important for Harbor line commuters!@drmmumbaicrpic.twitter.com/z4B5sg1gML— Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 26, 2022