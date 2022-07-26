Mumbai: Local train bogie derails at CSMT on Harbour route

A local train has met with a minor accident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station on Tuesday. Preliminary information is that a Panvel bound local reversed instead of moving forward which has led to the derailment of a bogie. There was no injury reported. Rerailment of the derailed coach is underway, tweeted CPRO Central Railway.

CSMT station has only 2 platforms for Harbour route. Due to an accident on one of the platforms, only one platform is available for traffic. Due to this, there is a possibility that local trains will be blocked on the Harbor route and the traffic will be disrupted.