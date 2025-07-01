Mumbai Local Train Fight: Seat Dispute Among Women Sparks Violent Clash in Ladies Coach on Dombivli-CSMT Route (Watch Video)

A fresh incident of a violent brawl among women commuters in Mumbai local trains has come to light. This follows closely on the heels of a shocking case where a woman was beaten so badly in the Virar local that she started bleeding. Now, on the morning of July 1, at 8:20 AM, another intense fight broke out among women in the ladies’ compartment of a local train traveling from Dombivli to CSMT. The altercation took place in the women's coach and quickly escalated, with women shouting, abusing, pulling each other’s hair, and physically assaulting one another. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing several women pushing each other, and two women violently pulling each other’s hair and beating one another.

Chaos in Dombivli Local Between Women Commuters

This incident follows the recent case on the Virar local where a woman was beaten until she bled. In the Dombivli local train departing at 8:20 AM towards CSMT, the situation escalated into a full-blown fight. In the viral video, women are seen yelling, pulling hair, and physically attacking each other. As usual, the ladies' compartment was overcrowded during peak hours. Preliminary information suggests that the fight began over seating disputes. The argument escalated quickly into a physical confrontation. Though a few co-passengers tried to intervene and separate the women, their efforts went in vain as the fighting continued. Such incidents of arguments and violence among women passengers in the ladies' compartment of Mumbai locals are becoming increasingly common. This not only causes distress to other passengers but also raises serious concerns about safety. It is now imperative for the railway authorities to address this issue seriously.

Previous Incident Over Seat Dispute

The earlier case occurred in the Virar local train between Mira Road and Bhayander stations on June 17 at around 7:30 PM. As per initial reports, an argument over seating led to a physical brawl between two women. Fellow passengers recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video went viral on social media, drawing significant attention.

When the local reached Bhayander station at 7:32 PM, the Railway Police intervened promptly and asked both women to step off the train. During questioning, it was confirmed that the fight stemmed from a dispute over seating.These repeated incidents highlight the urgent need for improved crowd management and stricter enforcement of discipline in ladies' compartments, especially during rush hours.