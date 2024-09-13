Mumbai Local Train Horror: 15-Year Old Molested While Travelling With Family at Byculla Station; Accused Arrested

The CSMT railway police have detained a 40-year-old man, Imran Shaikh, for allegedly molesting a minor girl. The incident occurred on September 11. Shaikh, a travel agent from Malad (East), is facing charges under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to assault or criminal force with the intent to outrage a woman's modesty.

According to the police, the 15-year-old girl was traveling with her father in the general compartment of a local train. They boarded at Vikhroli and were heading to Byculla. As they stood near the door around 10:45 am, Shaikh, who had entered the compartment at Dadar, allegedly touched the girl with his elbow and handed her his contact number. The girl immediately informed her father, who, with the help of other passengers, apprehended Shaikh and handed him over to the railway police. Shaikh is currently in custody.