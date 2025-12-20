Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on December 21, 2025: Services to Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Mega block is schedule for all three line Central, Western and Trans-Harbour for Sunday December 21, 2025, due to which local train services will be affected. This block has been planned for maintenance work. ​​Consequently, suburban train services on all three lines will run 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule on Sunday.

Maintenance of central railway's main line will be carried out on fifth and sixth tracks between Thane and Kalyan from 9 AM to 1 PM. During this period, up and down long-distance trains running on these tracks will be diverted to the fast suburban lines.The Sunday mega block will delay local suburban trains on this route by 15-20 minutes and result in some service cancellations, affecting both fast and slow trains.

Harbour line mega block

On the Harbour line, a mega block will be in effect between Panvel and Vashi stations from 11 AM to 4 PM. Therefore, services on the up Harbour line from Panvel towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus departing between 10:33 AM and 3:49 PM, and services on the down Harbour line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus towards Panvel/Belapur departing between 9:45 AM and 3:12 PM will be cancelled.

Trans-Harbour line services between Panvel and Thane will be cancelled from 11:02 AM to 3:53 PM (Panvel to Thane) and from 10:01 AM to 3:20 PM (Thane to Panvel).

Western Line: Full day block multiple local services to be cancelled

During the period from 20th/21st December, 2025 to 25th/26th December, 2025, the block will be operated from 23:00 hrs to 04:30 hrs. Due to the block and suspension of 5th line, some suburban services will remain cancelled, the details of which will be available with Station Masters at all suburban stations.

Mega Block Diversion

61003 Vasai Road-Diva MEMU departing Vasai Road at 09.50 hrs will be short terminated at Kopar(Arrival at 10.31 hrs)

61004 Diva- Vasai Road MEMU will short originate ex Kopar at 11.45 hrs instead of Diva and reach Vasai Road at 12.30 hrs

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10.33 hrs to 15.49 hrs and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT from 9.45 hrs to 15.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

UP Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 hrs to 15.53 hrs and DOWN Trans- harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 hrs to 15.20 hrs will remain cancelled.