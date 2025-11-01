Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on November 2, 2025: Services to Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday

Every weekend, Central and Western Railway imposes a mega block for essential maintenance work, including track alignment, signalling, overhead wire equipment, etc. This necessary work is crucial for the Mumbai local train to run without disruption during peak hours on weekdays.

This Sunday, November 2, a mega block has been imposed on Central, Harbour and Western lines, while an additional power block has been sanctioned on the Central main line for non-interlocking works at Karjat Yard on Saturday.

Central Line

Sunday mega block will be effective from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on the Central Line on the Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines. Local trains leaving from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) at 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations and will stop on Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

Local trains leaving from Ghatkopar at 10.19 am till 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Harbour Line

Megablock will be between 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on Sunday on the Harbour line. Services towards CSMT from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi from 10.17 am to 3.47 pm will remain suspended. Special trains will be operated between CSTM to Kurla, Panvel and Vashi during the block hours. Commuters can travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10 am to 6 pm during the block hours.

Western Line

Western Line will face a five-hour jumbo block this Sunday on both UP and Down fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central railway stations. During the block hours, all fast local trains will run on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block, and some Churchgate trains will be short-terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.

Note: No mega block on Trans-hoarbour and Uran lines this Sunday.