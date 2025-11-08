Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on November 9, 2025: Services to Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday

Mumbai Local Sunday Mega Block: Services on Central, Harbour and Western lines will be affected on Sunday, November 9, as Central and Western Railways announced a mega block for essential maintenance-related work, including track alignment, signalling and overhead wire work.

Central Line

The block will be from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm on Sunday on Down fast line services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.36 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on the Down slow line at Matunga Railway station, halting as per their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund railway stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line at Mulund station.

Up fast line services from Thane from 11.03 to 3.38 pm will be diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station, halting as per their respective schedule and halt s between Mulund and Matunga stations will be re-diverted on UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

Sunday block will be imposed between Kurla and Vashi railway station from 11.10 am and 4.10 pm on the Harbour line. Services will be disrupted on Up Harbour line from Panvel, Belapur to CSMT. Panvel leaving CSMT from 10.34 to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on the CSMT-Kurla, Panvel and Vashi sections during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.

Western Line

Western Railway (WR) has announced a five-hour mega block on both Up and Down lines on Sunday for maintenance work from 10 am to 3 pm between Santacruz and Goregaon railway stations. During the block period, all suburban trains will be operated on the fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

Local train will not halt at the Viral Parle railway station due to the inadequate length of the platform and also will not halt at Ram Mandir due to the unavailability of platforms on fast lines. However, services will be available at Vile Parle and Ram Mandir station on the Harbour line.

Due to the block, some suburban services will remain cancelled and some Borivali and Andheri trains will be operated to Goregaon on the Harbour Line.

Meanwhile, a special and power block will be imposed on interviewing night of Saturday (November 7) and Sunday (November 8) to launch the foot over bridge (FOB) between Kalyan and Badlapur.