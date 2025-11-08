Mumbai Weather Update: Sunny Skies and Moderate Humidity Likely Today; AQI Improves

Mumbai is expected to witness clear skies and a reported medium temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, November 8. However, the temperature is likely to reach 30 degrees Celsius during the afternoon today, with humidity could increase. The moderate humidity of 51% and cool breeze create favourable conditions for indoor activities.

In the morning, the wind speed was 19.1 KM per hour. Visibility remained normal at 10 km. At the Marine Drive in South Mumbai, thick smog was reported in the skies. The evening temperature is forecast to drop to mid-20 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Arrest Murder Accused Absconding for Seven Years from Madhya Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expected clear weather with no clouds throughout the day. However, visibility may drop in the early hours due to the smog. Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city reported 263 on Friday, which was categorically unhealthy.

Over AQI in Mumbai dropped to 79, improving to the moderate category, according to the data fetched by AQI.in. While smog remained visible. However, a reduction of pollution levels gives some relief to residents. Colaba (98), Bandra East (97), Wadala Truck Terminal (95), BKC (93) and Bhandup West (88).

In Western Suburbs, clear air is reported with Parel-Bhoiwada (67), Jogeshwari (70), Bandra (72), Juhu (72), and Malad West (72).