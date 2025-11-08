Mumbai Police Arrest Murder Accused Absconding for Seven Years from Madhya Pradesh

In a major breakthrough, the Pydhonie Police in Mumbai have arrested a man who had been absconding for the past seven years in connection with a murder case registered in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused has been handed over to the Madhya Pradesh Police after completion of due legal procedures.

The action took place on November 6, 2025, following a request from the Barhi Police Station in Katni district. Police Inspector Rishabh Singh from Barhi Police contacted the Pydhonie Police Station, informing that a murder accused, who had been on the run since 2018, was suspected to be hiding in the Pydhonie area.

The wanted accused, identified as Rajaram Ramadhar Tiwari (35), a resident of Pipra village, Barhi police station limits, Vijayraghavgarh tehsil, Katni district, had been evading arrest for the last seven years. Acting on the input, the Madhya Pradesh Police sought assistance from the Mumbai Police to trace him.

Following the information, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Kumar Garg, a special team was constituted by Pydhonie Police Station, led by police inspector Abhijeet Shinde and Pagar.

The joint team launched a swift operation to locate the fugitive. After an intensive search, the accused Rajaram Tiwari was finally traced and apprehended near Balgow Hotel, on the footpath at P D'Mello Road, Masjid Bunder (East), Mumbai.

He was taken into custody and interrogated at the police station, where he confessed to his involvement in the murder case.

After the confirmation of his identity and role in the crime, the Pydhonie Police formally handed over the accused to the Barhi Police team from Katni, Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh Police have taken the accused back to Katni for further legal proceedings.