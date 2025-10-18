Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on October 19, 2025: No Sunday Megablock on Western Line, Services to Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Mega Block: The Central Railway and Western Railway carried out a mega block during the weekend to carry out maintenance work related to tracks, signalling, overhead wire and other related work. However, on Sunday, October 19, there is no block on the Western and Harbour lines, but train services will be affected on the main line of the Central line. Check timings and other details of train timings of Central line this weekend.
Central Railway (CR) said that it will be performing essential engineering work ahead of Diwali, due to which it will be operating a mega block on the Central line in its Mumbai division. The Mumbai local train services between Vidyavihar and Thane stations will be affected from 8 am to 1.30 pm.
Several local and express trains will also be diverted onto other lines, resulting in delays of local trains on the main line of the Central Railway.
List of Express Trains Likely To Be Affected
11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express
12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen
13201 Patna-LTT Express train
17221 Kakinada-LTT Express
12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express
12140 Nagpur-CSMT Sevagram Express
22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express
12168 Banaras-LTT Express
12321 Howrah-CSMT Express
12812 Hatia-LTT Express
11012 Dhule-CSMT Express
Down Trains Diverted (Vidyavihar to Thane):
11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Godan Express
11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express
16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express
17222 LTT-Kakinada Port Express
Harbour Line
Local train services will be affected on the Down line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunabhatti/Bandra from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti/Bandra and CSMT on Up line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.
Timings of Local Trains Suspended on Harbour Line
Trains to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 11:16 am to 4:47 pm.
Trains to Bandra/Goregaon from 10:48 am to 4:43 pm.
Trains from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT from 9:53 am to 3:20 pm.
Trains from Goregaon/Bandra to CSMT from 10:45 am to 5:13 pm.
CR will deploy special trains during the block hours for passengers, which will run 20 minutes between Panvel and Kurla on platform number 8. Passengers of the Harbour line can travel via the Main line.