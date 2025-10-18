Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on October 19, 2025: No Sunday Megablock on Western Line, Services to Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines

Mumbai Local Mega Block: The Central Railway and Western Railway carried out a mega block during the weekend to carry out maintenance work related to tracks, signalling, overhead wire and other related work. However, on Sunday, October 19, there is no block on the Western and Harbour lines, but train services will be affected on the main line of the Central line. Check timings and other details of train timings of Central line this weekend.

Central Railway (CR) said that it will be performing essential engineering work ahead of Diwali, due to which it will be operating a mega block on the Central line in its Mumbai division. The Mumbai local train services between Vidyavihar and Thane stations will be affected from 8 am to 1.30 pm.

Several local and express trains will also be diverted onto other lines, resulting in delays of local trains on the main line of the Central Railway.

List of Express Trains Likely To Be Affected

11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express

12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen

13201 Patna-LTT Express train

17221 Kakinada-LTT Express

12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati Express

12140 Nagpur-CSMT Sevagram Express

22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express

12168 Banaras-LTT Express

12321 Howrah-CSMT Express

12812 Hatia-LTT Express

11012 Dhule-CSMT Express

Down Trains Diverted (Vidyavihar to Thane):

11055 LTT-Gorakhpur Godan Express

11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express

16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Express

17222 LTT-Kakinada Port Express

Harbour Line

Local train services will be affected on the Down line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chunabhatti/Bandra from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti/Bandra and CSMT on Up line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Timings of Local Trains Suspended on Harbour Line

Trains to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 11:16 am to 4:47 pm.

Trains to Bandra/Goregaon from 10:48 am to 4:43 pm.

Trains from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT from 9:53 am to 3:20 pm.

Trains from Goregaon/Bandra to CSMT from 10:45 am to 5:13 pm.

CR will deploy special trains during the block hours for passengers, which will run 20 minutes between Panvel and Kurla on platform number 8. Passengers of the Harbour line can travel via the Main line.