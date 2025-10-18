Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Wooden Scrap Godown in Malad East (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a wooden scrap godown in Mumbai's Malad Area on Saturday afternoon, October 18. After receiving the distress call, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot. However, due to narrow lanes, huge traffic jams have been reported in the area.

The fire has spread rapidly due to as the godown is filled with wooden ply and material. The wooden godown is situated near Punjab Dairy in the Pimpripada area of Malad East. No injuries reported in the incident. The reason for the fire will be investigated after cooling operations.

Massive breaks out in Mumbai’s Malad East area. Blaze erupted at wooden scrap near Punjab dairy in Sanjaynagar.#MumbaiFire#Mumbai#Maladpic.twitter.com/EeEIkDjrxO — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) October 18, 2025

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows huge clouds of black smoke blowing out from the burning structure visible at least from one kilometre. Chaos in the area among residents as people feared that the blaze could spread to the nearby slum.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on Friday morning in the Andheri East area of Mumbai, destroying several goods in a ground-plus-one-storey building. The stocks, including CCTV cameras, tyres, three two-wheelers and several other items, led to a huge loss to the owner.

After several hours of firefighting operations, the fire was brought under control. According to BMC, the blaze erupted at around 8 am on Friday, October 17 in a close shop near Ashok Tower in the KDN Compound, Marol. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it a Level-I fire.