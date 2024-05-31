Mumbai Local Train Mega Block Update: Additional BEST and ST Bus Services to Ease Passenger Inconvenience

Mumbai: The Central Railway has scheduled a 63-hour mega block starting from midnight on May 30, leading to the cancellation of 930 local trains. This block aims to facilitate platform extension and widening projects at two key stations: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and Thane station. The mega block, crucial for extending platforms at CSMT and widening platforms at Thane station, will end at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. In view of the inconvenience caused to passengers, the BEST and State Transport (ST) have decided to run additional buses.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Live Breaking News Update: Several Local Trains From Thane Railway Station Cancelled



Additional services will be offered in addition to regular bus trips from 12:30 p.m. on May 31 to 12:30 p.m. on June 2. BEST will provide 486 additional trips of 55 additional buses. BEST has deputed bus inspectors and traffic officials in crowded places.

Bus No From To Additional Buses 1 CSMT Dadar East 4 2 (Ltd) Colaba Depot Byculla Station 4 10 (AC) Colaba Depot Wadala Station 4 10 (AC) Colaba Depot Wadala Station 5 11 (Ltd) CSMT Dharavi 5 14 Dr Mukherjee Chowk Pratikshanagar 5 A45 Backbay Depot MMRDA Colony 5 1 Colaba Depot Khodabad Circle 5 2 (Ltd) CSMT Byculla 3 C42 Rani Laxmi Chowk Dadlani Park 5 2 (Ltd) (double-decker) CSMT Byculla 5 A174 Antop Hill Veer Kotwal Park 5

ST bus service to help passengers, 50 additional buses available for Thane

The ST Corporation has decided to release additional ST trains during the block period.

As per the decision, 50 additional ST buses will be operated from Kurla Nehru Nagar, Parel, and Dadar stations to Thane. At present, 26 trains have been planned from Mumbai depot and 24 trains from Thane depot. Considering the demand of the passengers, it will be increased as per the requirement. Additional staff will be deployed at Thane and Mumbai depots to guide passengers, the transport department said.