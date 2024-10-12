Mumbai Local Train New Timetable: 12 Additional Services in Western Line From October 12; Check Details

On the occasion of Dussehra festivities and to reduce the festival rush, Western Railway (WR) introduced a new timetable for 12 new suburban services from October 12, 2024. Thus, the total number of trains on the suburban services increased to 1,406 from 1,394.

The revised timetable of WR aims to help daily commuters comfortable journeys during rush hours. According to the release, six existing services will be extended, and 12 new services will added to 12-car services, raising the total number of 15-compartment trains from 199 to 299.

According to the post on X, formerly Twitter, Western Railway will introduce more 15-coach local trains and four new services for Dahanu Road.

"WR is set to enhance passenger convenience with the introduction of 12 new suburban services and the extension of 6 existing ones in its new timetable. In addition, more 15-coach local services will be introduced. 4 new services will be introduced for Dahanu Road, making travel in Mumbai’s local trains more comfortable and hassle-free. This new suburban timetable will be effective from 12th October 2024," WR said in a tweet while sharing a video.

According to the information, news services include one fast train from Virar to Churchgate, two slow train services from Dahanu Road to Virar and one each slow service from Andheri to Churchgate, Goregaon to Churchgate, and Borivali to Churchgate in the UP direction on Western Line.

In the Down direction, there will be one fast train from Churchgate to Nallasopara and a slow local from Churchgate to Goregaon, one Churchgate to Andheri, and two slow services from Virar to Dahanu Road. The last train for Borivali will continue to depart at 1:00 AM, while the final train for Virar will leave Churchgate at 12:50 AM, maintaining the current schedule to ensure convenience for commuters.

Mumbai Local Western Line Train New Timetable

UP Direction

Borivali – Churchgate (Fast) local departing from Borivali at 10:36 am will now depart from Bhayandar at 10:21 am (Fast) local and reach Churchgate at 11:24 am

Virar - Andheri (Fast) local departing from Virar at 3:36 pm hrs, extended up to Dadar and will reach Dadar at 4:41 pm

Vasai Road – Churchgate (Fast) AC Local departing from Vasai Road at 8.41 pm will now depart from Virar at 8:29 pm (Fast) AC Local and reach Churchgate at 9:53 pm.

DOWN Direction

Churchgate - Borivali (Fast) local departing from Churchgate at 09:19 am, extended up to Virar and will reach Virar at 10:39 am

Andheri - Virar (Fast) local departing from Andheri at 4:37 pm will now depart from Dadar at 4:48 pm (Fast) local and reach Virar at 5.44 pm.

Churchgate - Vasai Road (Fast) AC local departing from Churchgate at 7 pm extended upto Virar and will reach Virar at 8:22 pm.