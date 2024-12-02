Mumbai Local Train Protest: Commuters at Bhayandar Station Oppose Replacement of Non-AC Trains with AC Locals

To enhance commuter comfort, Western Railway (WR) recently converted the 8:24 am Bhayandar to Churchgate local train into an air-conditioned (AC) service. This change, which took effect last week, has sparked criticism from regular passengers who rely on this service to reach Churchgate by 10 am. Some commuters have expressed frustration, claiming that the shift to an AC service has resulted in wasted morning time and delays in reaching their office, as many prefer non-AC trains for the daily commute.

The modification is part of WR's broader effort to increase the number of AC local train services, which started on November 27, 2024. This move has affected some non-AC trains, including the popular 8:24 am Bhayandar local. To maintain order and avoid potential protests, significant police and Government Railway Police (GRP) deployment was observed at stations.

Despite the backlash from some passengers, others have supported the move. Ria Sharma while talking to leading portal FPJ stated that, a commuter from Bhayandar, pointed out that an alternative non-AC train departs just 10 minutes before the 8:24 am train, offering a convenient option for those who prefer non-AC travel. “I support this decision by the Railways. The new AC train is almost packed when it leaves Bhayandar, showing that there is demand for AC services."

In response to increasing demand for AC services, WR introduced 13 additional AC local trains, replacing non-AC services to keep the total number of suburban trains unchanged. Of the new services, six will operate in the UP direction and seven in the down direction. Ten of these trains will be fast services, while three will be slow trains. As a result, the total number of AC local trains on weekdays has increased to 109, with 65 on weekends—up from the previous 96 and 52, respectively. The daily ridership of AC locals now stands at approximately 1.25 lakh passengers.

Ticket prices for the Bhayandar to Churchgate route are Rs 15 for second class, Rs 90 for first class, and Rs 100 for the AC service.