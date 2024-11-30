Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices to Rise After Full Air-Conditioned Conversion of Trains?

The Maharashtra government has introduced a plan to convert all existing Mumbai local trains into fully air-conditioned (AC) services. The initiative aims to enhance passenger comfort amid the sweltering heat and address overcrowding in daily commuters' travel. Sources in the department suggest that 10 to 13 additional AC locals will be added to the current schedule by December 25.

The announcement has sparked questions among Mumbaikars about whether ticket prices will rise after all trains are converted to AC. While some support the government’s decision, others have expressed differing opinions.

Also Read | Mumbai Mega Block on December 1, 2024: Local Train Services Will Be Disrupted in Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; No Block in Western Line.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) plans to introduce 238 AC rakes over the next 18 months, starting with fast corridors. Additionally, the Western Railway is set to launch a new AC train on Christmas Day to meet growing commuter demand.

Although many commuters welcome the upgrade for its promise of improved comfort and safety, significant concerns remain about potential fare hikes for AC services. Commuters from working-class backgrounds worry about affordability and their ability to access these upgraded trains without financial strain. Striking a balance between enhanced comfort and accessibility will be crucial as Mumbai’s public transport system undergoes this transformation.