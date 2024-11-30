Mumbai Mega Block on December 1, 2024: Local Train Services Will Be Disrupted in Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; No Block in Western Line

The Central Railway of Mumbai division announced Mega Block on Sunday, December 1, to carry out maintenance work on tracks, overhead, and signalling equipment. During this period, local trains on the Central and Harbour lines will be disrupted for commuters for at least four hours on both lines.

However, there will be no block this Sunday on the Western Line for local trains in the daytime, while a "Jumbo Block" was imposed on the interview nights of November 30 and December 1 for track maintenance work. The block will be four hours on the DOWN Slow line between Marine Lines and Mahim stations from 12.15 am to 4.15 am.

Also Read | Mumbai Passenger Reservation System to Be Unavailable for Maintenance on November 30, Check Details.

During the block period, all Down Slow line trains will be operated on the Down Fast line between Churchgate and Mahim stations. Hence, these trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, and Mahim station due to the non-availability of platforms at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi, and Matunga Road and the inadequate length of platforms at Lower Parel and Mahim station.

Central Line

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on the DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations, halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla stations, and then re-diverted on the DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Harbour Line

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled. Special local trains will run on the CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans Harbour Line

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.