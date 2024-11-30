Mumbai Passenger Reservation System to Be Unavailable for Maintenance on November 30, Check Details

The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) for long-distance trains in Mumbai will be temporarily shut down for scheduled maintenance from 11:45 PM on November 30 to 3:15 AM on December 1, 2024. The Railway Administration has announced that this downtime is required to perform database compression, aimed at improving system efficiency and storage optimization.

Database compression is a crucial process that reduces the storage space required for managing reservation-related data, such as passenger details and ticket information, ensuring smoother system operations in the future.

During the maintenance period, several services will be unavailable, including, IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), Current Reservations, Chart Displays, Touch Screens, Refund Counters and Coaching Refund Terminals.

Internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will also not be available during the period as mentioned above.

However, passengers seeking refunds can still obtain Train Deposit Receipts (TDRs) as per the existing refund rules.

The Railway Administration has requested passengers to bear with them during this essential maintenance activity, emphasizing its importance for enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the reservation system.