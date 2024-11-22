Mumbai Local Train Seat Dispute: 35-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Over Seat in Ghatkopar; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death over a dispute regarding a seat in a local train. The incident took place in Ghatkopar and has led to the arrest of two individuals, including a minor and his elder brother. The victim has been identified as Ankush Bhagwan Bhalerao, a resident of Titwala.

The Kurla Railway Police arrested 16-year-old and his elder brother, Mohammed Sanaullah Shaikh alias Sohail Betha. The minor has been sent to a juvenile home, while his elder brother has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Kurla Court. According to the police, the minor committed the murder with the assistance of his elder brother, who also played a crucial role in destroying evidence.

Sequence of Events

Ankush, a manager at a shop in Ghatkopar, resided with his family in Titwala. On November 14, around 9 a.m., he boarded a fast local train from Titwala to CST. During the journey, a heated argument broke out between Ankush and the minor over a seat. In a fit of rage, Ankush slapped the boy, who then threatened to settle the matter the next day.

On November 15, Ankush once again took the same train to Ghatkopar. As he was walking on platform 4 at Ghatkopar railway station around 9:45 a.m., the minor attacked him with a knife. Ankush sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Police Investigation

The Kurla Railway Police registered a case under IPC Sections 103(1), 109(1), 351(3), 135, and relevant sections of the Arms Act. A team comprising STF officers, Crime Branch, and local police, including Senior Police Inspector Vijay Khedkar and Inspector Prashant Sawant, launched a detailed investigation.

CCTV footage from the railway station proved instrumental in identifying the suspects. Based on technical evidence and footage, the police apprehended the minor and his brother from Govandi.

Confession and Evidence

During interrogation, the minor confessed to the murder, revealing he had hidden the knife on the roof of his house after the crime. To avoid being recognized, he had also cut his hair. On November 14, after the initial argument, he had resolved to take revenge. The next day, he traveled on the same train as Ankush, followed him to the platform, and stabbed him. Following the attack, he escaped by jumping onto the tracks.

The minor disclosed the incident to his brother, Mohammed Sanaullah, who assisted him in concealing the evidence. Both have since taken into custody, and police have successfully solved the case.