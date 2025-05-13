Mumbai Local Train Services in Central Line to Face Night Disruptions on May 14–16 for Bridge Work

A few Mumbai suburban train services will be cancelled as Central Railway will operate special traffic and power blocks on the UP and DN Slow Lines, UP and DN Fast Lines, and the 5th Line between Kanjur Marg and Mulund stations during the night hours of May 14/15, 2025 (Wednesday/Thursday) and May 15/16, 2025 (Thursday/Friday).

These blocks are essential for the de-launching of girders of the Kanjur Marg Pipeline Bridge using a 350-ton road crane. Passengers are advised to check train schedules in advance and plan their travel accordingly.

Block on 14/15 May 2025 (Wednesday/Thursday Night)

Duration: 01:15 hrs to 03:15 hrs (2 hours)

Affected Section: UP & DN Slow Lines, UP & DN Fast Lines, and the 5th Line between Kanjur Marg and Mulund

Impact: Services on the above lines between Kanjur Marg and Thane will remain cancelled during the block period.

Suburban Train Cancellations:

Train T1 – CSMT departure at 00:24 hrs, Thane arrival at 01:19 hrs

Train T2 – Thane departure at 04:04 hrs, CSMT arrival at 05:00 hrs

II. Block on 15/16 May 2025 (Thursday/Friday Night)

Duration: 01:15 hrs to 03:15 hrs (2 hours)

Affected Section: UP & DN Slow Lines, UP & DN Fast Lines, 5th & 6th Lines between Mulund and Kanjur Marg

Impact: Services on the affected lines will be cancelled during the block period.

Suburban Train Cancellations:

Train T1 – CSMT departure at 00:24 hrs, Thane arrival at 01:19 hrs

Train T2 – Thane departure at 04:04 hrs, CSMT arrival at 05:00 hrs