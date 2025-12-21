Mumbai Local Train Shocker: Man Pushes College Girl Off Moving Panvel–CMST Train, Arrested

An early man was arrested by the government railway police (GRP) for allegedly pushing a college student off a moving train on the Central line between Pavel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The incident occurred when a 50-year-old man boarded the ladies' compartment of the CSMT-bound train. When women passengers confronted him to get down from the train, he resisted, and during which he pushed the 18-year-old girl off the moving train, resulting in injuries to her.

Arrested accused Shaikh Akhtar Nawaz and college student Shweta Mahadik, a resident of Usarli village in New Panvel, boarded a train on Thursday with her female friend Mahadik and were going to their college in Kharghar and boarded the train at around 7.59 am from Panvel station when the accused Nawaz also boarded the same train in the ladies' coach.

𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥- 𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥: 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬’ 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 | A ‘disoriented’ middle-aged man allegedly pushed 19 year old college student Shweta out of a moving ladies’ coach. The survivor is reported to be stable & 50 year… pic.twitter.com/Zv5s3bFOkG — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 21, 2025

The women passengers objected to him and asked him to de-board the coach. Nawaz denied, and the train departed the station. During the journey, a verbal spat between him and a woman commuter broke out, and Nawaz allegedly turned violent and pushed Mahadik, who was standing near the coach's footboard pole, causing her to fall off the running train.

The women commuters onboard the train informed the GRP helpline number. After receiving the complaint, GRP from Panvel arrested him and charged him with attempted murder. Senior inspector GRP, Vijay Tayade, told The Times of India.

As the victim fell on the tracks away from the Pavel railway station, the GRP team walked along the tracks to search for the victim, but they could not find her. When they inquired, they found she had been shifted by the local authorities to a hospital for treatment. However, she was stable and did not receive serious or life-threatening injuries.