Mumbai Local Train Update: 35-Day Mega Block on Western Line From August 27; 700 Trains to Be Cancelled

The Western Railway of Mumbai division will impose a 35-day mega block for the work to lay the sixth railway track between Goregaon and Kandivali stations. The block will be effective from the August 27 night, 650 700 daily local trains will be cancelled on the western line during this period.

According to the HT report, the work will be carried out on a 4.75-kilometre stretch during the during 10-day Ganeshotsav and is scheduled to start from the interviewing night between August 27 and 28. Last year in November, work on the Santacruz-Goregaon sixth line led to the cancellation of over 2,500 local terrain services, even at this time officials predicted the cancellation of 700 trains over the five weekends.

According to the Western Railway official reported by HT, a 10-hour long mega block at night mainly on Saturdays, for five days. During weekdays there will be few cancellations of trains as the mega block will be up to 5 hours at night.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Mega Block on August 25, 2024: 5 Hours Jumbo Block on Western Line on Sunday, Check Details of Harbour and Central Train Services.

"We have tried to minimise the inconvenience caused to commuters during the rest of the period when this infrastructure upgrade will be carried out,” said a WR official.

The night will begin from 10 PM to 11 PM depending on the day of the block. between September 7-17, they will not be carrying out blocks except for on September 7 at night from 10 am to 8 am. As per the plan schedule, the five blocks of 10 hours will be on the 5th day, 12th day, 16th, 23rd and 30th day of the mega block.

The new platform and railway track line for CSMT and Panvel trains are already built on the Malad railway station beside platform number 1 west side. A fifth rail line called a suburban track avoiding (STA) line for long-distance trains exists on the Santacruz-Borivali route.

As per the officials' plan, this new rail line will be converted into a slow line for Virar bound trains, the existing Virar bound Slow line will then be used for Churchgate bound Slow trains. The existing Slow line for Churchgate bound trains will cater to Virar bound Fast trains, the tracks used by Virar bound fast line will then cater to Churchgate bound fast trains, the Fast line to Churchgate will be the 5th line and the STA line will be the 6th line.