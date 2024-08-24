Mumbai Local Mega Block on August 25, 2024: 5 Hours Jumbo Block on Western Line on Sunday, Check Details of Harbour and Central Train Services

Western Line Mega Block

If you have planned your journey through the Mumbai local train this Sunday, then you should know about this news. Tomorrow (August 25) there will be a mega block as well as a jumbo block specially for the Western Line between Goregaon and Borivali both Up and Down slow lines from 10 AM to 3 PM on Sunday.

As per the Western Railway, during the period of the jumbo block, all local train slow line services will be operated on the UP and DOWN Fast line between Borivali and Goregaon railway stations as maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment will be carried out by the Indian Railways.

It is also informed that some train services in the suburban will be cancelled, while trains between Andheri and Borivali will be operational up to Goregaon on the Harbour line. During the mega block period, no trains to and from platform numbers 01, 02, 03 and 04 at Borivali station will run.

Check Timings and Other Details

Central Line Mega Block

Central Railway of Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on August 25. Train services will be affected between Matunga and Mulund on both Up and Down lines from 11.05 am to 3.05 pm on Sunday.

DOWN fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on DOWN slow line at Matunga halting at their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the DOWN fast line at Mulund.

UP fast line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on the UP slow line at Mulund, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga and further re-diverted on the UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule

On the DOWN fast line, the last Local before the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 10.20 am and the first local after the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT will be at 3.03 pm.

On the UP fast line, the last local before the block will be Ambarnath local arriving at CSMT at 11.10 am and the first local after the block will be Kasara local arriving at CSMT at 03.49 pm.

Harbour Line Mega Block

Train services will be halted between 11.05 am to 4.05 pm between Vashi and Panvel on both Up and Down harbour lines on Sunday. UP Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel and Belapur leaving CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended. Special local trains have been arranged to run between CSMT to Vashi railway station during the block hours.

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.



On the DOWN Harbour line, the last Local before the block will leave CSMT at 9.30 am and will arrive Panvel at 10.50 am and First local after the block to leave CSMT will be at 3.16 pm and will arrive at Panvel at 4.36 pm.



On the UP Harbour line, the last local for CSMT before the block will leave Panvel at 10.17 am and will arrive at CSMT at 11.36 am and the first local for CSMT after the block to leave Panvel will be at 4.10 pm and will arrive at CSMT at 5.30 pm.



On the DOWN Trans-Harbour line, the last Local towards Panvel before the block will leave Thane at 9.39 am and will arrive at Panvel at 10.31 am and the first local after the block towards Panvel to leave Thane will be at 4.00 pm and will arrive at Panvel at 04.52 pm.

On the UP Trans-Harbour line, the last local towards Thane before the block will leave Panvel at 10.41 am and will arrive at Thane at 11.33 am and the first local towards Thane after the block to leave Panvel will be at 4.26 pm and will arrive at Thane at 5.20 pm. Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Port line services will be available between Belapur / Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.