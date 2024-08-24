Janmashtami 2024: Mumbai Dahi Handi Mandal's Street Drama Highlights Women's Safety, Features Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Watch Video)

As Janmashtami 2024 approaches, a street drama performed in Mumbai has captured attention by addressing the critical issue of women's safety in light of recent reports of crimes against women in Maharashtra. The Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27 this year.

In anticipation of this special occasion, a Dahi Handi mandal (group) in Mumbai has organised a street drama inspired by recent sexual assault cases, including the alarming incident in Belapur, where two girls were abused by a sweeper at a local school.

The drama features a girl climbing a human pyramid, symbolizing a victim of assault in Maharashtra. A youth plays the role of an assaulter attempting to abuse the girl. The girl shouts for help as no one steps forward to protect her.

Dahi Handi Mandal's Street Drama in Mumbai Ahead of Janmashtami

Viral | Watch this young girl climb the human pyramid in preparation of Janmashtami in Mumbai. Do miss the dramatic entry. pic.twitter.com/G38mfmxicP — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) August 23, 2024

In the video, both characters can be seen delivering dialogues. The male character, played by a boy, can be heard saying, "Who will rescue you from me?" as a voiceover of a woman crying and shouting for help plays in the background. As the video progresses, the girl is seen climbing the pyramid formed by men during the Dahi Handi. A man portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj then comes to rescue the girl from the assault. He shouts at the crowd, saying "Shame, shame!" as no one had come forward to help the girl. He declares, "Every girl in Shivaji's state should be her own protector."