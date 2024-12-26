Mumbai Local Train Update: Block of 8 Hours in Western Railway at Vasai Road From 8 PM on December 26 and 27; Check Details

The Western Railway on Thursday, December 26 has announced major block at Vasai Road Railway station, which is set to take place from 8:00 PM on December 26 to 4:00 AM on December 27. Mumbai Division of Western Railway announced the block today on its official X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a post on X DRM of Mumbai Central and Western Railway said, "Major Block of 8 hours at Vasai Road T.W.O. Block on Dt. 26/27.12.2024 from 20:00 hours to 04:00 hours. During this block, some trains are affected, a list of which available at the station Master Office. Inconvenience is regretted."

However, the reason for shutting down the train services has not been specified by the concerned authority. The block may be due to maintenance work on tracks, signalling and overhead equipment to ensure the safety and efficiency of train operations.

During this eight-hour block, several trains will be affected. DRM requested passengers to check the list of impacted services available at the Station Master’s Office at Vasai Road station.