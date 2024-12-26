Mumbai Local Train Fight: Video Shows Man Assaulting Passenger Over Gutka; Netizens React With 'Bolo Zubaan Kesari'

Spitting gutkha inside trains is strictly prohibited, and offenders face fines if caught. Despite this, some miscreants continue to chew and spit gutkha inside trains, causing inconvenience to fellow passengers. A similar incident recently occurred on a Mumbai local train.

However, this time, it wasn't the bystanders who were affected but rather the Gutka chewer himself, who faced the consequences of his actions. A video went viral on the internet, with viewers cheering the punishment and mocking the Gutka consumer in the comment section.

Bolo zuban kesari ❌ Bolo kaleshi Guthka ✅ — Nick (@ni_ck_s7) December 25, 2024

In the video, a man standing in front of a seated passenger suddenly starts assaulting him. He lifts and slams him in a manner similar of WWE moves. The video does not clearly indicate who the gutkha chewer is, but viewers speculate that the person being beaten was caught spitting gutka in the train. The attacker is believed to be teaching him a lesson to discourage such behaviour in the future.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Western Railways to Run Extra Services for New Year Celebrations.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many justifying the beating. Users have taken to the comment section to voice their opinions and share humorous takes on the incident.

One user wrote, "Eating gutkha in the train is illegal and causes inconvenience to others." Another joked, "This one’s definitely a ‘Klesh Gutkha’ moment." A third quipped, "Bolo Zuban Kesari." Yet another commented, "This is giving total Vimal vibes!"