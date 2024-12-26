Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Western Railways Announce Special Services for New Year’s Eve; Check Routes and Timings

Mumbai will be filled with people on December 31st, 2024, as they celebrate the arrival of the new year. To manage the crowd and make transportation easier, Mumbai's local train services (both Central and Western lines) have announced special trains to ensure a smooth and hassle-free commute. The first New Year’s Eve 2024 Special train will depart Churchgate on January 1, 2025, at 1:15 am and will reach Virar at 2:55 am.

This will be followed by another local train from Churchgate to Virar, leaving at 2:00 am and arriving at 3:40 am. Western Railway announced on Thursday that it will operate eight special suburban trains on New Year's Eve 2024.

Western Railway Special Trains:

Down Direction (Churchgate to Virar)

1st train: 1:15 am (Churchgate) - 2:55 am (Virar)

2nd train: 2:00 am (Churchgate) - 3:40 am (Virar)

3rd train: 2:30 am (Churchgate) - 4:10 am (Virar)

Final train: 3:25 am (Churchgate) - 5:05 am (Virar)

Up Direction (Virar to Churchgate)

1st train: 12:15 am (Virar) - 1:52 am (Churchgate)

2nd train: 12:45 am (Virar) - 2:22 am (Churchgate)

3rd train: 1:40 am (Virar) - 3:17 am (Churchgate)

Final train: 3:05 am (Virar) - 4:41 am (Churchgate)

All special trains will halt at all stations along their routes.

All special trains will halt at all stations. Passengers are requested to make use of these special services and travel safely, the Western Railway advised.

Also Read: Mumbai Local Train Fight: Video Shows Man Assaulting Passenger Over Gutka; Netizens React With 'Bolo Zubaan Kesari'

Central Railway Special Trains: These services will run on both the Main Line and Harbour Line, catering to the expected rush of late-night commuters, according to CR’s official statement.

Main Line (CSMT to Kalyan):

1st train: 1:30 am (CSMT) - 3:00 am (Kalyan)

2nd train: 1:30 am (Kalyan) - 3:00 am (CSMT)

Harbour Line (CSMT to Panvel):

1st train: 1:30 am (CSMT) - 2:50 am (Panvel)

2nd train: 1:30 am (Panvel) - 2:50 am (CSMT)

All these special services will halt at all stations along the route to ensure maximum convenience for passengers, CR added.