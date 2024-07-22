Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Delayed Due To Heavy Rains and Signal Failure

Heavy rainfall battered Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday 21st. The incessant rainfall in Mumbai also affected the city's lifeline - the Mumbai local trains. Signal failure was reported at Kalyan station. Down line slow trains has been affected.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday, asked officials to be on high alert in view of rains in Mumbai and other parts of the state. He asked SDRF, police and district authorities to convey met department alerts to the public and be ready should anu situation occur due to heavy rains. Mumbai and its suburbs got more than 100 mm of rain in ten hours until Sunday evening, flooding roads in numerous locations, diverting planes, and disrupting local train service on a Central Railway portion between Dadar and Matunga stations owing to water-logging. Moderate rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane and Ghats of Satara in the next 3 hours.