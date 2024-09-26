Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Services Resume After Heavy Rains Cause Disruptions (Watch Video)

Train services have resumed today after the city was hit by torrential rains last evening, leading to severe waterlogging and major disruptions in train and road traffic. The downpour caused flooding in low-lying areas. Today early morning visuals showed commuters at Kurla railway station travelling with ease as e local authorities worked through the night to restore normalcy, clearing water from key routes to ensure the smooth resumption of services. While the situation is improving, commuters are advised to check schedules for any delays.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Train services resume after the city was affected by torrential rains last evening, causing train and traffic disruptions due to severe waterlogging. Visuals from Kurla Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/Kbn21hDhcB — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

Heavy rain battered Mumbai on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad till 8:30am on Thursday, September 26. . The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration issued guidelines and urged the Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required. Several Mumbai local trains were also affected due to heavy rainfall in the city since Wednesday afternoon, with Mulund and nearby areas receiving the intense downpour, flooding low-lying regions.

Notably, Mumbai city has been hit by heavy showers since the evening, causing waterlogging and reduced visibility, which slowed road traffic. Local train services were also delayed due to the rain. BMC data shows that Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai received the highest amount of rainfall which is 276 mm between 5 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday. Mankhurd was followed by 275 mm in Bhandup and 274 mm in Powai area. Sewri Koliwada and Wadala area witnessed more than 145 mm rainfall while the highest rainfall recorded in western suburbs was 190 mm.

