Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Trains Delayed 10-15 Minutes, Overcrowding Issues on CSMT-Bound Trains

Commuters on CSMT-bound local trains are grappling with daily delays of 10-15 minutes, sparking frustration and raising questions about the underlying causes. These persistent lags have become a routine inconvenience for many. Adding to the woes, passengers on AC local trains have voiced complaints about the absence of ticket checkers. This lack of oversight has led to overcrowding, making the journey uncomfortable and often unsafe. Regular commuter, Rajesh Sharma, expressed his concern: "Without ticket checkers, the trains are packed beyond capacity. It's becoming impossible to travel comfortably."



Check Central Line DRM Tweets:



Suburban trains are running 10-15 min behind the schedule.

The inconvenience caused is regretted.@Central_Railway@YatriRailways — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 7, 2024

In addition to local train issues, long-distance travelers are facing significant disruptions. The Mangalore-CSMT Superfast Express, for instance, has been delayed by five hours. To make matters worse, the train is being terminated at Thane instead of its scheduled final destination, CSMT.

Harry Victor Coelho a frustrated commuter, who is currently stranded at Diva Junction shared his grievances, with LokmatTimes.com stating "The train has been at Diva junction for the last hour. How can we board a local from Thane at peak hours with lots of luggage? We are senior citizens. Railways gave no prior intimation of termination at Thane," lamented Coelho. This combination of delays and abrupt changes in schedules without proper communication is causing significant inconvenience to both daily commuters and long-distance travelers. The railway authorities need to address these issues promptly to restore faith and ease the commuting experience.