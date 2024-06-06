UTS Mobile Ticketing: Distance Limit Removed for Online Train Ticket Booking

There's no distance limit to book your train ticket online via the UTS mobile app, as Indian Railways removed distance restrictions for booking journey tickets, platform tickets, and local train tickets.

This will allow passengers to book paperless tickets without geo-fencing limits. Now, passengers can book these tickets from any location through the UTS mobile app.

There's no longer a distance limit to book your train tickets via the UTS App. Now you can conveniently book your tickets from the comfort of your home or anywhere you like. Enjoy hassle-free travel planning! #UTSApp#Conveniencepic.twitter.com/H9PcolXmQv — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 6, 2024

Central Railway, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said, "There's no longer a distance limit for booking your train tickets via the UTS App. Now, you can conveniently book your tickets from the comfort of your home or anywhere you like. Enjoy hassle-free travel planning!"