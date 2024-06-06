Mumbai Local Train Update: Commuters Frustrated as Trains on Central Line Are 15 Minutes Late Due to Bunching

Frequent delays on the Central line left commuters frustrated in the sweltering heat. According to the latest update from the 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 of Mumbai, division trains are running 10 to 15 minutes late due to the bunching.

Suburban trains are running 10-15 min behind the schedule due to bunching. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience.@Central_Railway@YatriRailways — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 6, 2024

"Suburban trains are running 10-15 min behind the schedule due to bunching. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience," said the Mumbai Division of Central Railway on X.

Also Read | Mumbai Cylinder Blast: 9 Injured After House Roof Collapses Due to Gas Cylinder Explosion in Chembur (Watch Video).

Commuters complained that the Central Railway did not announce the local train delays during the pick hours.

Meanwhile, some travellers shared their frustration on X, formerly Twitter. A commuter wrote, "Why are trains behind schedule everyday by 20-30 minutes regularly and it is beyond 30 minutes by the time it reaches its destination. It is hot and humid in Mumbai and Suburbs. It is getting bad to worse. Platforms are not equipped with enough seating and fans."

@Central_Railway why are trains behind schedule everyday by 20-30 minutes regularly and it is beyond 30 minutes by the time it reaches its destination. It is hot and humid in Mumbai and Suburbs. It is getting bad to worse. Platforms are not equipped with enough seating and fans — Faizan Shaikh (@faizanams) June 6, 2024

Another user said, "Central Railway runs trains late for 365 days. Despite Mega Block, you are not able to run the trains as per the timetable and are only interested in new train projects. They don't pay attention to how much trouble the public faces every day."

@AshwiniVaishnaw Mumbai Suburban Local Trains Spl. Central Rly. 365 din late chalti hai,itne sare maga block lene ke bavjud aap trains time table ke hisab se chala nahi pa rahe ho aur sirf nai trains projects me interested ho. Public ko roj kitni taklif hoti hai uspe dhyan nahi.. — Chandresh M.Mehta (@ChandreshMMeht1) June 6, 2024

Another user while tagging government officials said, "Mumbai Central Railway every day trains are late what problem, too much rush."