Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Line Trains Running 25-30 Minutes Late Due to Signal Failure Between Byculla and CSMT

In a major disruption to Mumbai’s local train services, a signal failure between Byculla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has caused significant delays and left countless commuters stranded. As per latest updates locals are running 25 to 30 minutes late. The situation was exacerbated by a severe lack of timely and accurate information from the railway authorities. "There was no way for commuters to know what was wrong. We waited for quite some time before jumping on tracks. In this age of communication, the railways still do not have a way to communicate real-time updates inside the train," a commuter Mohanan Raji said.

Commuters reported that there were no regular updates or clear announcements about the cause of the disruption, estimated resolution time, or alternative travel options. Many of them were forced to walk on tracks and as of now , railway authorities have yet to provide a comprehensive update on the exact cause of the signal failure or the expected timeline for resolving the issue. Repair work is reportedly underway, and efforts are being made to restore normal services as quickly as possible.

Watch Video of Incident:



A signal failure caused a lineup of local trains between Byculla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The disruption led to significant delays, inconveniencing many commuters.#CentralRailway#Dadar#Byculla#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/GS81Xnsbxy — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 30, 2024

Earlier, in the day, local train services on Mumbai’s Western Railway network experienced disruptions on Tuesday (July 30) morning due to technical issues at Santacruz and Bhayandar stations. According to the officials, these issues were resolved quickly, with the failed points at Bhayandar fixed within 45 minutes and those at Santacruz restored shortly thereafter. Despite the swift resolution, commuters faced delays of 25 to 30 minutes, leading to overcrowding on trains and at stations during the rush hour.