Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Trains Delayed by 30 Minutes Due to Technical Glitch Between Mira Road and Bhayandar

Several trains on Western Line of Mumbai local are running 25 to 30 minutes late due to some technical glitch between Mira Road and Bhayandar on early hours on Tuesday, July 30. Several local trains towards Churchgate disrupted a after some issue in point number 104 and 103 on Up slow line and down fast line at Bhayandar station.

Early office goers were frustrated on Tuesday after trains were delayed on one of the busiest lines of the Mumbai local train. Some took social media to show their frustration. One of the passengers took X (formerly known as Twitter) to complain about train delays.

Everyday is a new struggle😣Western line trains are running late by nearly 45 mins due to point failure between #MiraRoad and Bhayandar. A few AC locals from Virar got cancelled. Announcements are being made at #Bhayandar station about train delays #mumbailocaltrain@WesternRlypic.twitter.com/lfTnezMM9a — Ria Sharma (@RiaSharma1125) July 30, 2024

"Everyday is a new struggle😣Western line trains are running late by nearly 45 mins due to point failure between #MiraRoad and Bhayandar. A few AC locals from Virar got cancelled. Announcements are being made at #Bhayandar station about train delays," X user Ria Sharma wrote in a post tagging Western Railway.

Another local traveler Priyanka Mehta said, "Morning schedule trains are disrupted because of over head wire issue or some cable issue at Bhayandar on 30 July. Trains are running late by more than 30 minutes."

Morning schedule trains are disrupted because of over head wire issue or some cable issue at Bhayandar on 30 July. Trains are running late by more than 30mints.

Kindly plan your travels accordingly. @drmbct@WesternRly can you please make some announcement to update people — priyanka mehta (@priyank38516014) July 30, 2024

By tagging DRM - Mumbai Central, WR and Western Railway, she further said, "Kindly plan your travelsaccordingly. @drmbct @WesternRly can you please make some announcement to update people."

Point No. 104/103 on Up slow line & Dn fast line at Bhayandar station was failed in the morning.



The technical issue was resolved at 6.30 hrs. Trains over that perticular section are running late by 10-15 minutes late. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Western Railway replied on the complaints of train delay. "Point No. 104/103 on Up slow line & Dn fast line at Bhayandar station was failed in the morning. The technical issue was resolved at 6.30 hrs. Trains over that perticular section are running late by 10-15 minutes late," said railway in post on X.