Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces Special Block Between Badlapur and Khopoli on January 12; Check Timings and Other Details

Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway has announced a special block at the Karjat yard to complete infrastructure work on Sunday, January 12, 2025. During this period, Badlapur-Khopoli local services will be suspended, and several trains will be partially canceled.

A block will also be in place between Palasdari and Bhivpuri Road stations on the Up, Down, and Middle lines from 1:50 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2025. During this period, local train services between Badlapur and Khopoli will be closed.

The 12:20 p.m. CSMT-Khopoli local and the 1:19 p.m. CSMT-Karjat local will operate only up to Ambernath. The 1:40 p.m. CSMT-Karjat local will run up to Badlapur.

The 1:55 p.m. Karjat-CSMT local and the 1:48 p.m. Khopoli-CSMT local will operate from Ambernath. Additionally, the 3:26 p.m. Karjat-CSMT local will start from Badlapur.

Train number 22194 Gwalior-Daund Express will be halted at Chowk between 2:50 p.m. and 3:35 p.m., as per the information provided by Central Railway.