Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Delays Timetable Rollout for Extended Services to Kalyan and Parel

The Central Railway of Mumbai local has significantly delayed train new timetable for August 2024. The cause of the postponement is unknown to us as officials have not given any statement regarding this.

CR operates 894 local train services on its Main line, 623 of which are slow and 271 fast, many of which originate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The upcoming timetable is expected to change the existing one.

According to the TOI report, no additional services were planned under the new schedule, CR likely to extend services to Kalyan and Parel stations. 10 new trains—five up and five down—were slated to operate from Dadar station to better utilise the recently extended platform number 10. Previously, these services originated and terminated at CSMT.

This was planned to relieve congestion between CSMT and Dadar and solve the punctuality of local trains on the fast corridor shared by local and long-distance trains. Also, six new CSMT-Thane local trains to Kalyan will be proposed.

In recent years, the local population in the Central Line of Mumbai, especially beyond Thane, has been increasing, which has created chaos at stations. The new timetable, once implemented, is anticipated to improve punctuality and better manage train congestion, particularly at Dadar and Parel stations.