Thane Traffic Update: Vehicular Movement Remains Slow on Ghodbunder Road Due to Multiple Incidents

Traffic on Ghodbunder Road continues to experience delays following several incidents earlier today. Here are the latest updates:

Patlipada Bridge Incident: A vehicle broke down on the ascent to Patlipada Bridge on the Ghodbunder Thane line. The vehicle has since been removed from the scene, according to officials. Gaymukh Ghat Incident: A truck that had broken down at the Nira Center in Gaymukh Ghat was also removed. Additionally, oil that had spilled in the ghat area has been covered with soil to prevent further hazards. Pothole Repairs: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed pothole filling work in front of Ruma Bali, Bhayander Pada. Traffic resumed over this repaired section at 7:00 AM.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts, Including Pune Today.

Despite these resolutions, traffic remains slow along Ghodbunder Road. Officials are on the scene regulating the flow of vehicles to alleviate the congestion.