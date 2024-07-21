Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Stations Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Expected for Next Five Days

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai over the next four to five days for even as intense showers continue to lash the city amid an "orange alert" for the Konkan region, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Mumbai and its suburbs received over 100 mm of rainfall in ten hours till Sunday evening, inundating roads in many areas, diverting flights, and affecting local train traffic on a Central Railway section between Dadar and Matunga stations due to water-logging. Mumbai city recorded 100 mm of rainfall in ten hours between 8 AM and 6 PM, while eastern and western suburbs received a rainfall of 118 mm and 110 mm, respectively, officials said.

Local train services were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes on the Harbour Line due to waterlogging near Mankhurd, Panvel and Kurla stations, while services on the Western Railway section operated normally. In the evening, the Central Railway services on the down fast line between Dadar and Matunga stations were affected. Additionally, water logging on tracks at Dadar on the Up and Down fast line compounded the problem. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked officials to be on high alert in light of heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra. The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police, etc, should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, he said.

After recording over 100 mm of rain for three consecutive days, Mumbai recorded 93 mm of rainfall over 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall continues at isolated places and the weather agency has issued an “yellow alert” specifically for Mumbai city for the next three days.Widespread waterlogging was reported from many areas of the city