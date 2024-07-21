Mumbai Weather Update: City Police Issue Advisory Amid Heavy Rainfall In the City

Heavy rain and thunderstorms battered parts of Mumbai on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city. Given the fresh spell of heavy rainfall, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas for the time being. In its rainfall advisory, the Mumbai police asked people to step out of their homes only if it is necessary and take all necessary precautions.

In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” the police department said in its advisory.

Several roads have been closed and traffic has been redirected due to the extensive flooding. The monsoon covered the entire country six days ahead of its normal schedule. The city was left flooded after four days of continuous downpour on Sunday, with several subway stations submerged. Public transport was disrupted and the traffic congestion was recorded on the Eastern Express Highway in the morning. Heavy waterlogging was recorded in residential areas of Mumbai, especially in Dadar, Worli, Parel, Matunga, Mahim, and Prabhadevi on Saturday and Sunday.