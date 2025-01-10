Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Announces 6-Hour Night Block Between Diva and Vasai Road on Select Dates

The Mumbai division of Central Railway will impose a 6-hour night block on the Up and Down lines to carry out girders bridge work. The jumbo block of 6 hours will be between the Diva and Vasai Road railway stations.

According to the Central Railway release, the block will be undertaken on the interviewing night between Sunday and Monday of dates 12/13, 19/20, 24/25 and February 2/3 from 11.15 pm to 5.15 am. CR will suspend several trains during the block hours.

List of Suspended Trains

Train No. 61004 Diva – Vasai Road.

Train No. 61005 Vasai Road – Diva.

Train No. 61006 Diva – Vasai Road.

Train No. 61007 Vasai Road – Diva.

However, train number 22193 Daund-Gwalior will be rescheduled for two hours. Train No 11049 Ahmedabad–Kolhapur will be rescheduled for 15 minutes, and train No 12297 Ahmedabad–Pune will be regulated for 45 minutes on January 19 and February 2.