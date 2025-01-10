Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Delayed Due to Overhead Wire Glitch Between Golvad and Dahanu Road Railway Stations

Local train services on the Western Line were disrupted due to a technical issue in an overhead wire (Overhead Equipment) between the Golvad and Dahanu Railway Stations, said the Mumbai Division of Western Railway in a post on X. Mail and express trains also running behind schedule on Western Line.

Stuck passengers took to social media to express their frustration by tagging designated railway handles on X to complain. One of the X users said, "train number 12952 standing in Umadgam since 1 hour. Can someone acknowledge the issue."

Dear Passengers,

Your train has been delayed due to an OHE (Overhead Equipment) technical failure between Golvad and Dahanu Road.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) January 10, 2025

🚨Due to technical issues, 🚉all mail and express trains arriving in Mumbai (WR) are running behind schedule⏲️. The inconvenience caused is regretted. @Gmwrly@WesternRly — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) January 10, 2025

