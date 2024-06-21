Mumbai Local Train Update: Commuters Face Disruption as Harbour Line Trains Experience Delays and Cancellations Amid Yellow Alert By IMD

Morning commuters relying on the Harbour Line faced significant inconvenience today as trains ran behind schedule and one crucial service was abruptly cancelled without explanation. The 6:47 AM local train from Vashi to CSMT was among those affected, compounding the challenges faced by passengers trying to reach their destinations on time.

The Mumbai local trains operate on three main lines: the Western, Central, and Harbour. These lines are managed by the Central Railway. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Mumbai till Friday, 21 June. Weather conditions are expected to be cloudy, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai are likely to be around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. Light showers will continue in the region till 25 June, according to the IMD's extended forecast.