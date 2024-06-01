Mumbai Local Train Update: Four Additional UTS Counters Opened at Dadar Station, CSMT-Bound Trains Running Late

Four additional UTS counters opened at Dadar station for short-originating trains for the convenience of the passengers.

Commuters travelling through Thane and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations on the Central Railway (CR) can expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes amid 63 hours mega block on Central line. Also, many trins on main line are running till Byculla Station due to ongoing infrastructure upgrade work.

#CRupdate on Special Block for Infra upgrade work. #For Long Distance Travellors.



4 additional UTS counters at Dadar for short-originating trains for the convenience of the passengers.



Bulk messages have been sent to all the long distance travellers whose trains are impacted… — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 1, 2024

1. 8:29 Kalyan - CSMT slow local: Running 24 minutes late (just crossed Mumbra).

2. 8:18 Asangaon - CSMT: Running 16 minutes late.

#CRUpdate on #SpecialBlock for Infrastructure Upgradation work. Blocks are being kept in their proper places with the help of train-mounted cranes. The work of placement is likely to be completed by midnight today. pic.twitter.com/1YoAiZq4wR — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 1, 2024

Upgradation work is underway to widen platforms numbers 5 and 6 at Thane station and extend platforms 10 and 11 at CSMT. This will allow the CR to accommodate trains with 24 coaches, improving capacity for long-distance travel.

Central Railway spokesperson, highlighted the long-term benefits of the block, said, "This block will be beneficial for long-distance travelers as we will be able to run trains with 24 coaches, which were previously limited to 18."