Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega Block Affects Western Railway Commuters; Trains Running Late by 15-20 Minutes

Western Railway has announced a major block for bridge reconstruction between Mahim and Bandra stations, impacting suburban train services. The ongoing block is causing delays of 15 to 20 minutes for commuters, with trains running behind schedule on the affected routes. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly and expect longer travel times.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Due to the ongoing infrastructure work between Mahim and Bandra stations, the local train movement has been affected. Passengers are waiting at Dadar station. Normal services will resume at 8 AM.#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/yQEIlh7A3f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 25, 2025

Around 60 train services will also be partially cancelled due to the ongoing block for bridge reconstruction. The block will impact the slow lines between Mahim and Bandra stations from 11:00 PM on Friday until 8:30 AM on Saturday. Additionally, the down fast line will be blocked from 12:30 AM to 6:30 AM. On the night of January 25-26, the block will continue from 11:00 PM on Saturday to 8:30 AM on Sunday, affecting both the UP and Down Slow lines, as well as the Down Fast line.

Western Railway officials stated that the block has been scheduled at night to minimize commuter inconvenience, with most suburban services running normally during the day. However, long-distance trains will be affected. To ease the impact, some trains will operate on alternative routes, such as slow locals running on the fast corridor between Mumbai Central and Santacruz, bypassing select stations. Similarly, slow trains from Virar, Bhayandar, and Borivali will use the fast corridor between Santacruz and Mumbai Central.