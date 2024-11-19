Mumbai Local Train Update: Railway to Operate Special Suburban Trains on November 20 and 21 for Maharashtra Assembly Election

In a bid to facilitate the movement of election officials and voters during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the Central Railway has announced the operation of special suburban local trains for the Mumbai division on November 19 and 20.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "Ensure smooth travel during election duties with Central Railway’s Special Night Suburban Trains! Special late-night services will operate on the Main Line and Harbour Line from CSMT to Kalyan & Panvel on November 19/20 and November 20/21, 2024, to facilitate the movement of election personnel and the public."

Special late-night services will operate on the Main Line and Harbour Line from CSMT to Kalyan & Panvel on November 19/20 and November 20/21, 2024, to facilitate the movement of election personnel and the public.

The special trains will run on two key routes: the Main Line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan) and the Harbour Line (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Panvel). Below are the details of the train schedules:

Main Line (CSMT-Kalyan)

Down Trains:

CSMT - Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 01:10 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 02:40 hrs.

CSMT - Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 02:30 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 04:00 hrs.

Up Trains:

Kalyan - CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 01:00 hours, arrives CSMT at 02:30 hrs.

Kalyan - CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 02:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 03:30 hrs.

Harbour Line (CSMT-Panvel)

Down Trains:

CSMT - Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 01:40 hrs, arrives Panvel at 03:00 hrs.

CSMT - Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 02:50 hrs, arrives Panvel at 04:10 hrs.

Up Trains:

Panvel - CSMT Special: Departs Panvel at 01:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 02:20 hrs.

Panvel - CSMT Special: Departs Panvel at 02:30 hrs, arrives CSMT at 03:50 hrs.

The decision to operate these special suburban trains is part of a broader effort to enhance connectivity and encourage voter participation in the democratic process. With voting scheduled for November 20 and counting on November 23, these services will provide essential support for both election officials and voters.

Central Railway officials are urging passengers to take advantage of these additional services during this critical period. The special trains will stop at all stations along the designated routes, making it easier for voters and election personnel to access their destinations.