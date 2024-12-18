Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Affected between Kalyan and Kasara Due to Express Train Engine Failure

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 18, 2024): Central railway services between Kalyan and Kasara were disrupted on Wednesday. Commuters faced significant inconvenience due to the disruption. The issue was caused by a loco engine failure. Train No. 12172 was stopped between Shahad and Ambivili on the Up North East Line.

"Due to Loco Engine Failure, Train No. 12172 is currently held up between Shahad and Ambivili on the Up North East Line. Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue at the earliest. Regret for the inconvenience caused." — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) December 18, 2024

The official Twitter account of the Mumbai Division of Central Railway on 10:15 PM said efforts were being made to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

The tweet read, "Due to loco engine failure, Train No. 12172 is currently held up between Shahad and Ambivili on the Up North East Line. Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue at the earliest. Regret for the inconvenience caused."

Commuters were left stranded and faced delays as the disruption continued.