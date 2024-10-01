Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Affected On Central Line Between Thakurli and Kalyan Section Due to Technical Problem
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 1, 2024 09:04 PM2024-10-01T21:04:16+5:302024-10-01T21:07:34+5:30
A technical fault in the overhead power supply between Thakurli and Kalyan stations disrupted local train services on the Central Railway line on Tuesday night. The disruption, which began around 7 p.m., caused significant delays on the slow lines between the two stations. Some commuters were forced to walk along the tracks.
Due to some technical problem, power failure in overhead equipment Down local line service affected between Thakurli & Kalyan Section from 19:08 hrs.@Central_Railway— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) October 1, 2024
The Central Railway took to Twitter to inform passengers about the disruption. "Due to some technical problem, power failure in overhead equipment Down local line service affected between Thakurli & Kalyan Section from 19:08 hrs (sic)," Mumbai Division Central Railway said.
Railway officials are working to repair the power supply and restore normal train services as soon as possible.
Commuters took to social media to express their frustration over the prolonged disruption.
Chaos situation between Kalyan & Dombivali🚨People walking on track to reach back home!— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 1, 2024
Its been an hour there is OHE issue between Kalyan - Thakurli. Look at scenes just before Kalyan 🎥 @Central_Railwaypic.twitter.com/yYt6AsnGoS
Due to the fault of overhead wires between Thakurli and Kalyan, disrupting local train services. Commuters are facing major delays and inconvenience. Urging swift action to resolve the issue! @CMOMaharashtra@Central_Railway@RailMinIndia#MumbaiLocal#TrainDelay#CommuterWoespic.twitter.com/1xjoTf3TAQ— Pankaj Singh (@singhpa80260769) October 1, 2024