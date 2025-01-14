Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains in Harbour Line Running Slow Due to Track Crack Near Vashi Railway Station

The Harbour Line service of Mumbai's local trains is running late due to a reported crack on the railway track near Vashi railway station. The incident too place at around 10:30 AM, a local train near Vashi station was stopped at the same spot for nearly half an hour after the incident.

According to the latest updates, services have resumed, but trains are still running behind schedule, causing inconvenience to commuters. Frustrated travellers took to social media to complain about the train delay. One of the X users tagging Indian Railways official social media accounts said, "even after regular mega blocks, Harbor line passengers continue to suffer almost every morning! No fast trains, low frequency & limited services! Local Trains running late by 30 minutes."

Train services on HB line have been running behind schedule due to a mechanical issue with the track at Vashi. We have restored the route and resumed services. However, please note that trains are still operating at a restricted speed for safety reasons. — Sr DOM Coaching, Mumbai-CR (@srdomcogbbcr) January 14, 2025

On his complaint, Mumbai's Senior Divisional Operation Manager of Central Railway replied, "Train services on HB line have been running behind schedule due to a mechanical issue with the track at Vashi. We have restored the route and resumed services. However, please note that trains are still operating at a restricted speed for safety reasons."

However, there are no latest update from Central Railway regarding the train services restored or still running at the same speed.