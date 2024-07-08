Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Between Vadala and Mankhurd Resume; High Tide Alert Issued

Local train services were resumed on Harbour Line Down & Up between Vadala and Mankhurd restored. Mail Express trains are also being moved, informed the Central Railways. However, the situation remains challenging across Mumbai's suburban rail network.

Local train services were also affected on the Central Railway routes but things are improving. "Train Services on Main line Down and Up Fast line between CSMT-Thane have been restored at a restricted speed. Mail Express trains are also being moved, the Central Railway added.

However, the train services on the fast line of the main corridor between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and neighbouring Thane were suspended due to waterlogging at various places.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Visits BMC's Disaster Management Unit, Takes Stock of Flooding Situation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tide alert in Mumbai following incessant heavy rainfall.



Visuals from Bandra-Worli sea link. pic.twitter.com/6WufrGGqxO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

High Tide Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high tide alert for Mumbai following continuous heavy rainfall. The city, already grappling with significant waterlogging and disruptions in transportation, is now bracing for potentially higher water levels due to the combination of heavy rains and the high tide.